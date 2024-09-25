Hot and humid forecast ahead of the season's first cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and humid is the song we're singing in today's forecast. Highs will reach the middle 90s in many neighborhoods, feeling hotter on account of plentiful humidity. This evening expect spotty showers across the area. This will come as an 'appetizer' to our cold front, a pre-frontal trough, moves through the area from the north. The actual cold front won't be here until overnight.

While the front won't bring much of a cool-down to the Coastal Bend, expect fresh mornings in the 60s and hot, dry afternoons in the 90s through the weekend. The same weather feature pushing this early-season cold front through deep south Texas is also steering Helene toward Florida. Although we won't see direct impacts, marine conditions will be dangerous over the next couple of days. Expect long period swells, a high risk of rip currents, and coastal flooding. You can always check the conditions right here: bookmark our Beach Conditions section.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, spotty showers for the ride home

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tonight: Showers ending, breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Thursday: Breezy, sunny, and pleasant!

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!