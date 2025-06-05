Hot and hazy weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

Major Heat Risk through the weekend

Another round of Saharan dust tomorrow

Rain is back in the forecast next week



Oppressive and dangerous heat worsens in the forecast this weekend. Heat alerts are likely to be issued. If heat isn't enough to keep you inside, the Saharan dust might. Rounds of Saharan dust are beginning to make their way into South Texas and will continue into the weekend.

Rain chances return to the forecast as early as Monday night with isolated to scattered showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Very hazy and hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

