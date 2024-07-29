Hot and hazy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're starting this week with a switch up in the forecast.

We're trading below average temps and showers for hot, humid and hazy conditions this week as Saharan dust moves in tomorrow. Rain is out of the picture except for a couple of streamer showers.

Read more about why we saw some of those streaming showers this morning in our Science Snippet below.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Hot, sunny & hazy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

