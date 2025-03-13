Watch Now
HOT AND DRY: Near- record high temps and increasing fire danger ahead

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Thursday forecast (3-13-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fire Weather Watch in effect Friday noon to 9 p.m.
  • Fire Weather Watch in effect Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A foggy morning will transition to a sunny and hot afternoon. Near-record high temperatures are expected today and Friday. For inland neighborhoods, that means highs in the upper 90s, with upper 80s closer to the coast.< img src="https://mediaassets.kristv.com/weatherimages/CB_VISIBILITY.jpg">
If you plan to be outside, please remember to hydrate, wear sunscreen, and continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. With a pair of cold fronts on the way to bring windy and dry weather, our fire danger will be of utmost concern Friday and Saturday. Cooler weather is expected this weekend and into next week, but no meaningful rainfall is in sight.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SW/SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Friday: HOT dry and breezy
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: S/NW 15-25 mph

Have a fabulous day!

