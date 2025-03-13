HOT AND DRY: Near- record high temps and increasing fire danger ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Fire Weather Watch in effect Friday noon to 9 p.m.

Fire Weather Watch in effect Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A foggy morning will transition to a sunny and hot afternoon. Near-record high temperatures are expected today and Friday. For inland neighborhoods, that means highs in the upper 90s, with upper 80s closer to the coast.< img src="https://mediaassets.kristv.com/weatherimages/CB_VISIBILITY.jpg">

If you plan to be outside, please remember to hydrate, wear sunscreen, and continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. With a pair of cold fronts on the way to bring windy and dry weather, our fire danger will be of utmost concern Friday and Saturday. Cooler weather is expected this weekend and into next week, but no meaningful rainfall is in sight.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SW/SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Friday: HOT dry and breezy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: S/NW 15-25 mph

Have a fabulous day!