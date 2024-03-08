Watch Now
Hot and breezy for now

A cool down will bring pleasant conditions for the weekend
Stefanie's WX 3-8-24
Posted at 7:52 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 08:57:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-Yay!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slim chance for showers late morning
  • Downslope winds to heat things up
  • Cooler tonight and tomorrow
  • Disrespectful winds return

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A few showers possible before noon, then hot and dry
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S/NNW 10 to 25 mph

Tonight: Cooler, partly cloudy, breezy
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: N 10 to 25 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N 20 to 35 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!

