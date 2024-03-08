Hot and breezy for now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-Yay!

Slim chance for showers late morning

Downslope winds to heat things up

Cooler tonight and tomorrow

Disrespectful winds return

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A few showers possible before noon, then hot and dry

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: S/NNW 10 to 25 mph

Tonight: Cooler, partly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: N 10 to 25 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: N 20 to 35 mph

