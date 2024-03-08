Hot and breezy for now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-Yay!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slim chance for showers late morning
- Downslope winds to heat things up
- Cooler tonight and tomorrow
- Disrespectful winds return
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A few showers possible before noon, then hot and dry
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S/NNW 10 to 25 mph
Tonight: Cooler, partly cloudy, breezy
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: N 10 to 25 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N 20 to 35 mph
Have a safe and fantastic weekend!