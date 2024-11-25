HOLIDAY WEEK PREVIEW: Buckle up for a temperature rollercoaster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! The Thanksgiving holiday week is upon us and we're going through ALL the temperatures this week.
- Three cold front arrive this week
- Near-record heat this afternoon
Buckle up because the temperature is going to take us for a ride! Hot today, cool tomorrow, repeat. There's a little bit for everyone in this week's forecast. Monday's afternoon highs will challenge records as we climb to the upper 80s. A cold front arrives tonight, dropping temps on Tuesday closer to average. Expect to start with morning lows in the middle 50s and highs in the middle 70s. The heat returns Wednesday, but a second cold front will bring a cool down for Thanksgiving Thursday. A third cold front arrives Sunday and not only keeps us cool, but offers a small chance for rain.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot an humid
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Breezy, a few clouds
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: SE 10- 20 mph
Tuesday: Cooler and sunny
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
