HOLIDAY WEEK PREVIEW: Buckle up for a temperature rollercoaster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! The Thanksgiving holiday week is upon us and we're going through ALL the temperatures this week.

Three cold front arrive this week

Near-record heat this afternoon

Buckle up because the temperature is going to take us for a ride! Hot today, cool tomorrow, repeat. There's a little bit for everyone in this week's forecast. Monday's afternoon highs will challenge records as we climb to the upper 80s. A cold front arrives tonight, dropping temps on Tuesday closer to average. Expect to start with morning lows in the middle 50s and highs in the middle 70s. The heat returns Wednesday, but a second cold front will bring a cool down for Thanksgiving Thursday. A third cold front arrives Sunday and not only keeps us cool, but offers a small chance for rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot an humid

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Breezy, a few clouds

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SE 10- 20 mph

Tuesday: Cooler and sunny

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week!