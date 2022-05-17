High heat & humidity for the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our summer-like pattern of hot temperatures, high humidity, strong winds and abundant sunshine will continue to press forward through the rest of the week and promote above normal temperatures in South Texas.

The big “heat dome” of high-pressure will slowly be nudged down to the south by an approaching trough of low pressure that is forecast to swing into the northern parts of the state by Saturday.

As that happens, we’ll see temperatures warm up to even hotter levels for Friday and Saturday afternoon. Then, as the disturbance swings to the northeast, it will send a weak cold front to stall in the area late Saturday and into early next week and result in some widely isolated showers in the area.

It’s not going to be a ton of rainfall in the area, and this is certainly not the drought-busting rain we’re all looking for, but it’s certainly a start to seeing a different weather pattern and one that is certainly welcome. Rainfall amounts look to average around a tenth to a quarter inch of rain from early Sunday through late Monday.

In the meantime, we’ll still be dealing with very hot temperatures and high heat index values. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and cool. Be sure to check on family and friends to make sure they are finding ways to beat the heat too. Also, be mindful of outdoor pets and make sure they have shade and access to cool water.

The 6WEATHER Team is also keeping an eye on the tropics as we’re a little over two weeks out to the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still nothing for us to be concerned about at this point, but we are monitoring the possibility of an area of low pressure forming in the Gulf in the next few days. Also, the first big Saharan Dust complex is traveling across the Atlantic and is expected to arrive later in the weekend here and will result in more haze in our skies.

Today: A good mix of clouds and sunshine as the heat continues to be dominant in our weather pattern; hot, humid and windy…High: 93°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid…Low: 73°…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid and windy…High: 92°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Still a decent amount of cloud coverage, windy, humid and hot…High: 92°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Temperatures get hotter with heat indices around 103°-109°…High: 94°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Turning mainly cloudy, still blazing hot, humid and windy…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Weak front stalls just north of the area and gives way to more clouds and a few isolated showers…High: 89°…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day and stay hydrated and cool.