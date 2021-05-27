High heat and humidity sticking around

CORPUS CHRISTI — Upper-level high pressure is taking over the forecast for South Texas which will result in hotter temperatures, high humidity and far less rainfall than what we received last week when low pressure was in place.

Look for afternoon high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to low 90s right through the weekend with a good mix of clouds and sun.

Outside of a stray sprinkle/shower today and tomorrow, we’ll see some brief isolated showers in the area over the weekend, however, won’t be enough to ruin outdoor activities if you already have some plans in place.

Another upper-level low pressure system will begin to move closer to us by the middle of next week and result in more clouds along with isolated to scattered storms in the area.

Today: Good mix of clouds and sun, very warm, breezy and humid…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds move in, muggy and mild…Low: 75…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, a passing sprinkle, hot and breezy…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: A few more clouds, still plenty of sun, and a couple of isolated showers…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, passing shower, warm, breezy and humid…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Memorial Day Monday: More clouds, breezy and still very warm and humid…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Isolated to scattered showers with mainly cloudy skies, warm and breezy…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!