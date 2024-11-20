Watch Now
HIGH FIRE DANGER: Dry conditions and 'disrespectful winds' top today's forecast

Burn Bans are in effect across the Coastal Bend
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Hump Day forecast 11-20-24
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High to Very High Fire Danger today
  • Wind gusts to 40 mph

'Disrespectful winds' are the highlight of our forecast today! A cold front has brought dry and windy conditions. This will elevate our fire danger today, so please be careful with any outdoor activities. As a reminder, a Burn Ban is in effect throughout nearly all of the Coastal Bend. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Winds will finally dial back tonight.
Be ready to bundle up tomorrow! Chilly morning lows will dip to the low to middle 40s (talk about fall). Temperatures will again rebound to the middle 70s with less wind. Humidity slowly returns with warmer weather this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and gusty
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Tonight: Cool and clear
Temperature: Low 45ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and fresh
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

