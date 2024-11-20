HIGH FIRE DANGER: Dry conditions and 'disrespectful winds' top today's forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

High to Very High Fire Danger today

Wind gusts to 40 mph

'Disrespectful winds' are the highlight of our forecast today! A cold front has brought dry and windy conditions. This will elevate our fire danger today, so please be careful with any outdoor activities. As a reminder, a Burn Ban is in effect throughout nearly all of the Coastal Bend. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Winds will finally dial back tonight.

Be ready to bundle up tomorrow! Chilly morning lows will dip to the low to middle 40s (talk about fall). Temperatures will again rebound to the middle 70s with less wind. Humidity slowly returns with warmer weather this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and gusty

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Tonight: Cool and clear

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and fresh

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!