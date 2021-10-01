Here's the latest: road closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi Public Works Department has provided a list of street closures. You can find the list below. You can also find an interactive traffic map with street closures HERE.
Corpus Christi street closures:
- McKinzie Road at Haven Drive
- Tancahua Street at Brewster Street
- Resaca Street at Tancahua Street
North Beach South of Burleson Street closures:
- East Surfside Boulevard at Pearl
- East Surfside Boulevard at Breakwater
- East Surfside Boulevard at Bridgeport