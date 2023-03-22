Hello sunshine!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

The sun made a brief cameo on Tuesday, but is back in full force on this Wednesday! Temperatures will respond, growing from near 70ºF to the lower 80s by this afternoon. A breezy south wind and high humidity will help continue our warming trend. Temperatures stay above average through the weekend.

Downslope winds behind a cold front will push our high temps to the low to mid 90s by Friday. Eventually, cooler air does arrive but don't expect much in the way of cool. The weekend will maintain high temperatures in the 80s. Rain chances on Sunday are looking less promising, unfortunately. A few stray showers and cloudy skies can be expected as the weekend comes to a close.

It the sun draws you out to the beach today, be careful! There is a high risk of rip currents along our beaches through the end of the week. Always heed the beach flag system and swim with a buddy.

Have a great day!