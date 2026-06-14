Heavy rains with flash flooding concerns begin today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED THIS WEEK, FLOODING CONCERNS GROW

We've plenty of showers and storms across the Coastal Bend today, and this is just the start. We are looking at an extremely rainy next few days, with the chance of flash flooding on the rise. All of this is due to an incoming tropical system that's expected to bring plenty of rich moisture into the area.

Tomorrow is our second of four rainy days. From the morning to night, expect scattered to numerous showers and storms off and on. Some storms will be able to put down 2"+ of rain in a short amount of time, which is why we are concerned about the flood threat. By the end of the week, we could record 3-7" or more or rain in some locations.

The latest forecasts now show Tuesday as having the heaviest rain in our area. When storms train over the same areas repeatedly- that's when flash flooding will become more likely. In addition, as heavy rain is not only expected along the coast, but inland too, we can expect increased river flow, and the potential for flash flooding as well.

If you get an alert for a flash flood warning, please know that means flash flooding is happening now, and to either remain in place if your location is on higher ground, or to seek higher ground if you are experiencing flooding.

Beach conditions are certainly not ideal for swimmers this week. We already have coastal flood advisories, high rip current risks, and surf between 3-5 feet- a recipe for disaster for swimmers. It's still probably a good idea to enjoy some outdoor activities on land this week, or find something to occupy your time indoors.

Afternoons continue to reach the high 80s to low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Remember to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and airy clothing, and don't over-exert yourself. Take care of yourselves folks, and watch the skies this week.

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!