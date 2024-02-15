Watch Now
Heavy rain on the way

Thursday's rain will be heaviest inland
Stefanie's WX 2-15-24
Posted at 7:22 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 08:22:40-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A few showers this afternoon
  • Thursday's rain will be mostly inland
  • Friday will be a washout

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy and damp, a few showers
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Increasing showers tonight, heavy rainfall after midnight
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Friday: Showers throughout the day, with heavy rainfall at times
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Have a great day and stay dry!

