Heavy rain on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A few showers this afternoon

Thursday's rain will be mostly inland

Friday will be a washout

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and damp, a few showers

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Increasing showers tonight, heavy rainfall after midnight

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Friday: Showers throughout the day, with heavy rainfall at times

Temperature: High 65ºF

Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph

Have a great day and stay dry!