Heavy rain on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few showers this afternoon
- Thursday's rain will be mostly inland
- Friday will be a washout
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy and damp, a few showers
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph
Tonight: Increasing showers tonight, heavy rainfall after midnight
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph
Friday: Showers throughout the day, with heavy rainfall at times
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: NE 5 to 15 mph
Have a great day and stay dry!