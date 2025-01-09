HEAVY RAIN: All Coastal Bend neighborhoods will have a soggy Thursday forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! With rain, wind, and cold in the forecast, it's a good idea to stay warm and dry at home today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heavy rainfall is expected, all day

Today will be a wet one! Get ready for heavy downpours, especially after sunset. Low pressure forming near our coast will dump heavy rain over all of the Coastal Bend through your Thursday. Rainfall accumulations of one inch or more are expected by the time rain wraps up, early Friday morning. Temperatures will attempt to reach the low 50s, and tonight low will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Friday morning, some bridges and overpass may be a bit slick, so take it easy on the roadways!!!

Friday brings the return of sunshine under partly cloudy skies. Temps warm through the low 50s with disrespectful winds. dry and gradually warmer conditions return this weekend with one more cold morning on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Heavy rain, cold, and breezy

Temperature: High 50ºF

Winds: N/NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Heavy rain wraps up after midnight

Temperature: Low 39ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer!

Temperature: High 52ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a good day!