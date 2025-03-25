HEAVY DOWNPOURS: Rainfall starts Wednesday and lasts through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Patchy fog expected overnight

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Friday at noon

Tonight will be another foggy, air-you-can-wear evening. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight into Wednesday morning.

WX Heavy rainfall is expected, especially on Thursday

Expect more clouds on Wednesday with showers and storms beginning around lunchtime. This rain will come in multiple rounds and downpours will be heavy at times. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with the greatest rainfall accumulations. Because the very heavy rain will last through early Friday, a Flood Watch is on deck and will be in effect starting Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals across our neighborhoods will be on the order of 4-7 inches, but these rainfall totals are subject to change as the time draws closer. While this rain is much appreciated, we need continuous events like this to help our lake levels rebound. Our drought will also impact the flood potential because while in most cases, the dry soils will soak up the rain like a wet sponge, soil type can affect rainfall absorbed versus runoff. In the right places, runoff will help water get to our reservoirs. Still, we need much more rain over a long time to solve our drought and water shortage.

WX Loose soils tend to absorb more water, as opposed to dense soils like clay.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and foggy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: AM fog, scattered PM showers

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

