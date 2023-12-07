Watch Now
HEATING UP: Temps on the rise

Strong south winds will send temps soaring
Stefanie's WX 12-7-23
Posted at 7:13 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 08:21:41-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

This morning is off to a gorgeous start here across the area. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s for most neighborhoods, but a big warm-up is just getting started. Strong south-southeast winds will take temperatures to the middle to upper 70s this afternoon, despite more cloud coverage.

The warm-up continues through Saturday, with highs reaching the middle 80s! Our cold front will arrive Saturday afternoon, into the early evening hours. While we may see a stray shower, better rain chances come next week. The biggest impacts from this weekend's cold front will be the plummeting temperatures and gusty conditions.

Have a terrific day!

