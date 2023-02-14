Heating up on Valentine's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Valentine's Day!

A Small Craft Advisory and Gale Warning are in effect until 9 a.m.

It's a warm start for us here in the Coastal Bend with temperatures around the area near 70ºF. Winds are blustery from the south to start, but expect a change in wind direction later this morning as a cold front arrives.

This front won't bring us cold, and it won't bring rain; instead, dry northwest winds will cause something known as the Downslope Effect. Winds will descend from the higher elevation of the Edwards Plateau to the Coastal Bend. As the cool air descends, it compresses and heats up. By the time this air arrives, we'll see our temps jump to the 80s! Winds will be more tame this afternoon, backing down to the teens. This will make for pleasant conditions for a Valentine's dinner out on the patio!

Windy conditions return for Wednesday as well as the 80s. Warm and humid south-southeast winds will keep our temperatures above normal. Expect winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to near 30 MPH by the afternoon. A second cold front arrives early Thursday and when it passes, we'll have a slim opportunity for widely scattered showers. This front will bring cooler north winds at 15-25 MPH, gusting to near 30 MPH. This will cause temperatures to drop, with parts of the area waking up in the 30s. This weekend we'll have chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Have a lovely Valentine's Day!