Heating up! More humidity, sunshine for Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Happy Thursday! Some patchy fog is making the commute tricky in our inland communities. Please be careful as you head out and about this morning.

Pick out your favorite sunglasses because we'll see another sunny afternoon ahead. With high humidity in place, afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s will feel like the upper 90s. With light winds and few clouds, you'll have to rely on breaks indoors to cool off.

Conditions will continue to be hot through the next couple of days. A few extra clouds on Saturday will help to subdue temperatures by just a few degrees. During the overnight hours into early Sunday, another weak cold front will bringthe opportunity for a few showers and rumbles of thunder.

Have a great 'baby Friday'!