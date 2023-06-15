Heating up even more

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

The morning is off to a very muggy start across the region. Temperatures are hovering near 80ºF and feeling like the mid to upper 90s— it's hot! By this afternoon, heat index values will reach the upper 110s, so please make indoor plans this afternoon as to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Our heat wave continues to worsen as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will reach the triple digits and peak in the low 100s on Monday. It looks as though slow improvements will arrive by the end of next week, as our high pressure 'heat dome' shifts to the west and temperatures return to the 90s.

Have a terrific day!