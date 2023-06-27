Heat wave slowly improving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's still a warm morning here in the Coastal Bend, and this afternoon will bring the hottest temperatures of the week. While the actual air temperatures will be hotter, our humidity won't be as intense: this equals lower 'feels like' temperatures! Despite these changes, you'll still want to follow those heat safety tips because dangerous heat remains in the forecast. A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

While this week will bring slightly less humidity and moisture, expect an increase this weekend. With our high-pressure heat dome moving off to the east and breaking down, there is a small opportunity for a few showers this weekend. There isn't enough confidence to put rain in the 7-day forecast, but that may change as the weekend nears.

Happy Tuesday!