Heat wave blazes on this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

We've made it to the end of the week and looking ahead, this could be the hottest weekend of 2023! On Thursday we kicked off the first heat wave of 2023— today we could even break the current record high temperature for June 9th. The current record is 97º (set back in 2019); I expect we'll hit a high of 99ºF here in Corpus Christi. We'll have more of a breeze today, generally from the southeast this afternoon 10-15 mph.

While heat indices will likely hover 110ºF over the next few days, a Heat Advisory will only be issued if those conditions are expected to persist for 2 or more hours. Regardless of advisories, please be sure to take care of yourself— drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors to cool off. Children, pets, and the elderly are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Have a safe and fun weekend!