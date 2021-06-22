Watch
Weather

Actions

Heat tamed by scattered storms tonight

Hot temps and heat indices return later this week
items.[0].videoTitle
Stefanie Lauber weather 6-21-21
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 20:57:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

This week started out with dangerously high heat index values across the Coastal Bend. 'Feels Like' temperatures topped out between 110º-115ºF this afternoon and have since been dialing back. Expect a warm, breezy evening with scattered thunderstorms moving into our area tonight. These storms will stick around Tuesday and taper off on Wednesday. In the meantime, the rain is going to provide some relief from high heat index values on Tuesday afternoon, limiting 'Feels Like' temperatures to around 100º-105ºF.

Tuesday's rain will be scattered in nature, but last much of the day. Expect rainfall less than an inch area-wide, with some higher totals in isolated area's. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, so when you hear thunder roar, go indoors.

Happy Monday!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019