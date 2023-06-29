Heat slowly improving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

On Day 21 of our heat wave, signs of improvement are evident here across the Coastal Bend. Dangerous heat is still expected this afternoon, but conditions will stay under the criteria for heat alerts. A Special Weather Statement is in effect; this isn't a heat alert, rather just public information about the heat expected this afternoon. 'Feels like' temps will stay between 105-109ºF for a prolonged period this afternoon, so be sure to practice those heat safety tips!

Our heat wave is ending and we'll see rain take its place. Showers are expected next week!

Have a great day!