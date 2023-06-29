Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat slowly improving

First day without heat alerts since June 8th
Stefanie's WX 6-29-23
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 08:25:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

On Day 21 of our heat wave, signs of improvement are evident here across the Coastal Bend. Dangerous heat is still expected this afternoon, but conditions will stay under the criteria for heat alerts. A Special Weather Statement is in effect; this isn't a heat alert, rather just public information about the heat expected this afternoon. 'Feels like' temps will stay between 105-109ºF for a prolonged period this afternoon, so be sure to practice those heat safety tips!

Our heat wave is ending and we'll see rain take its place. Showers are expected next week!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019