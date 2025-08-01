Heat on repeat: New month, same conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

New month, same spicy weather pattern

Moderate to extreme heat risk today and through the weekend

Feels like temps ranging from 105°-110ª

No rain is expected in the extended forecast

New month, same heat. We're kicking off the new month of August the same way we ended July, with oppressive heat and humidity. Temperatures today and through the weekend will remain in the upper 90s with heat index values as high as 110°. This places the Coastal Bend just below the criteria needed for heat alerts to go into effect. Remember that this type of heat is dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not, so please continue to practice heat safety!

Heat risk concerns will worsen this weekend, ranging from moderate to extreme.

Rain chances still don't look promising in the extended forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Fri-YAY Night: Some passing , humid

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Very hot and humid

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

