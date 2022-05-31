Heat, humidity sticking around

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Tuesday morning!

It's been a warm humid start to the week, with morning lows in the upper 70s to near 80ºF. Factor in the humidity and feels like temps were already near 90ºF

This afternoon will feel like summer again.

Humidity and temperatures in the low 90s will keep heat index values in the 100s. The wind offers some comfort but is responsible for the added mugginess, thanks to a southeast flow over the Gulf of Mexico.

So far this morning, a few coastal showers have been forming along that southeast wind direction and moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall accumulations are not meaningful with these little showers, unfortunately.

As we head toward the weekend, humidity slightly decreases. Winds will be more south to southwesterly, making for drier, hotter weather conditions beginning Friday. Temperatures this weekend will reach the middle 90s.

Have a great day!