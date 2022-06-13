Heat backing down as Saharan Dust arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

This weekend was the hottest in the Coastal Bend in all of 2022.

Temperatures neared records both Saturday and Sunday. As this week begins, our temperatures will be on a gradual downward trend.

Expect highs to hover in the mid- to upper 90s today and decrease to the low to mid-90s by the end of the week.

Heat index values will generally stay in the middle 100s, so we likely won't see any heat advisories this week.

A small, but welcome change the forecast!

Meanwhile, Saharan dust arrived over the weekend. This is why our skies have been hazy, with brilliantly red sunrises and sunsets. This has a negative impact on air quality, and those with respiratory sensitivites may want to limit time outdoors.

Another thick plume of dust will arrive on Wednesday. Fortunately and unfortunately, Saharan dust suppresses activity in the tropics by limiting rain— but we do very much need rain here in the Coastal Bend.

There is none in the 7 day forecast; hopefully next week will offer better news for our drought situation.

To learn moe about the Saharan Air Layer, check out this story in our Hurricane Center blog: Hot Topics in the Tropics.