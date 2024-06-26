Heat alerts possible Wednesday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Practice heat safety today; it'll be yet another hot afternoon!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Feels like' temps near 110ºF again

Spotty showers possible, less likely

Tracking Saharan dust this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, stray PM shower possible

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, warm

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!