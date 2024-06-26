Heat alerts possible Wednesday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Practice heat safety today; it'll be yet another hot afternoon!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Feels like' temps near 110ºF again
- Spotty showers possible, less likely
- Tracking Saharan dust this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, stray PM shower possible
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds, warm
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful day!