Heat alerts possible Wednesday afternoon

No significant rain expected today
Stefanie's WX 6-26-24
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jun 26, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Practice heat safety today; it'll be yet another hot afternoon!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Feels like' temps near 110ºF again
  • Spotty showers possible, less likely
  • Tracking Saharan dust this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, stray PM shower possible
Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, warm

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!

