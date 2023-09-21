Heat alerts on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Today was a hot one with near-record heat. Expect to feel the heat again Thursday afternoon, as well as each afternoon into the weekend. Temps will stay consistently in the middle to upper 90s; however, with more humidity you can expect 'feels like' temps reach the upper 100s to 110s. Heat Advisories may be issued for parts of the Coastal Bend.

Aside from the heat, expect mostly sunny and dry conditions. There will be a small opportunity for showers late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, but significant rainfall is not expected. Our rainfall deficit has grown to more than four inches— we desperately need rain! Hopefully we'll have a better chance for rain late next week.

Have a great evening!