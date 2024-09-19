Heat alerts on deck for Thursday's sweltering afternoon forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Stay cool in today's sultry weather!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat advisories will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for some neighborhoods

Remember the heat safety tips we practiced all summer long? Well, it's still summer— at least through Sunday morning— and the heat is on! Thursday's high temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 90s. With ample humidity, 'feels like' temps will be in the upper 100s and lower 110s. For this reason, heat alerts are on deck for this afternoon. The risk of heat related illness is major (3 out of 4) for many neighborhoods. Stay cool and check in on children, pets, and the elderly!

The afternoon heat will set of a sea breeze which should initiate isolated showers generally along and west of Hwy 77. Hopefully any that do form will be right over our reservoirs. This forecast will wash, rinse, repeat on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very hot and humid

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: A repeat of Thursday

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have terrific day!