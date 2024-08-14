Heat alerts continue through Wednesday with hot, humid weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend! We have another hot day to look forward to with much humidity in the air. We could see a sprinkle of showers this afternoon from a sea breeze, but no major rainfall is projected.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We are still under high pressure giving us hot weather with limited rainfall. Throughout the week, we do not have any rain in the forecast. We surely need some as we have had no rain this month and we are halfway through.
Be mindful of how hot it will be outside this week. Triple digit feels-like is no joke and it will be important to take breaks to cool down and hydrate multiple times.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot and humid with a breeze
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, moderate winds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 6-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny with moderate winds
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 6-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!