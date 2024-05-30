Heat Advisory through 8 p.m., chance for more thunderstorms tonight and again Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong storms already have brought wind damage over North Texas today, and conditions favor storms developing in the Edwards Plateau this evening and moving across the Coastal Bend tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Storms tonight and Friday night may bring marginally severe hail and wind conditions
- Heat advisories are likely through the weekend
- Excessive heat is possible again next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid with scattered overnight thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph
Friday:
Mostly sunny, windy and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 32 mph
Friday Night:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid with scattered thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph
While thunderstorms pose a nocturnal risk the next few nights, afternoon heat bears you attention as well. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.