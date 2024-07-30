Hazy Taco Tuesday forecast as Saharan dust settles in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hazy skies will return to the Coastal Bend by Tuesday afternoon and the culprit is once again Saharan dust. Expect a lovely sunset sky with amplified orange and red hues. But the dust can be a respiratory irritant, so if you're asthmatic or have respiratory sensitivities, it's a good idea to limit your time outdoors. Otherwise the role of Saharan dust will squash rain chances for two reasons: drier air upstairs in the atmosphere, and too many particulates for rain drops to grow.

Aside from everything "Saharan dust", expect another sunny, warm, and humid afternoon. Coastal neighborhoods will top out in the upper 80s, while inland neighbors will see highs reach the middle 90s. Breezy southeast winds will keep humidity high and 'feels like' temps in the triple digits.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hazy, and humid

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy, and cooler

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday: Breezy, plenty of hazy sunshine

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph

Have a terrific day!