Hazy Taco Tuesday forecast as Saharan dust settles in

Air quality and rain chances reduced this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Hazy skies will return to the Coastal Bend by Tuesday afternoon and the culprit is once again Saharan dust. Expect a lovely sunset sky with amplified orange and red hues. But the dust can be a respiratory irritant, so if you're asthmatic or have respiratory sensitivities, it's a good idea to limit your time outdoors. Otherwise the role of Saharan dust will squash rain chances for two reasons: drier air upstairs in the atmosphere, and too many particulates for rain drops to grow.

Aside from everything "Saharan dust", expect another sunny, warm, and humid afternoon. Coastal neighborhoods will top out in the upper 80s, while inland neighbors will see highs reach the middle 90s. Breezy southeast winds will keep humidity high and 'feels like' temps in the triple digits.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, hazy, and humid
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy, and cooler
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday: Breezy, plenty of hazy sunshine
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph

