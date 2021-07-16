Hazy, hot and muggy into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With less rainfall across the Coastal Bend, that comes with less cloud coverage and increasing temperatures. We’ve been lucky that the extra rainfall over the last couple of weeks have, for the most part, kept our temperatures below seasonal average.

However, with high pressure taking over for the next couple of days, we’ll start to see more summer-like conditions take over heading into the weekend. Heat indices over the next several days will range around 100-108 degrees so be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty if planning to be outdoors.

Deepening low pressure to our north will increase winds in South Texas today. That will lead to the bays and waterways to be choppy and result in a moderate rip current risk. Beachgoers are urged to use caution and stay near lifeguards if planning to be in the water. Don’t forget that you can get the latest beach conditions online at kristv.com/beachconditions.

Upper-level high pressure will begin to weak some on Sunday resulting in a few stray showers in the area. The next best opportunity for some scattered showers comes by next Wednesday with a weak disturbance moving into the central part of the state, along with a stalled frontal boundary, that will result in more clouds and some showers and storms being thrown our way. However, the heaviest and likely rain is forecast to stay north of us.

Also, a reminder that the Saharan dust is keeping the tropical Atlantic quiet; there is nothing major out there of concern. The dust will also be with us all weekend and may degrade our air quality some.

Today: Mainly sunny, windy, hot and hazy…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Pleasant, mild and muggy…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, less wind, hazy and hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Few more clouds, some stray showers, still hot and good amount of sunshine…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Mainly sunny, a stray shower, hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: More clouds, scattered showers and storms moving in from north, not as hot…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and a fantastic weekend!