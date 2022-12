CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day Coastal Bend!

Today the winter solstice occurs at 3:48 p.m., making today the start of winter, but the first Full day of winter will bring frigid air to the Coastal Bend. We are starting out in the 30s and 40s with 50s along the coast, this afternoon high temperatures will reach near 60ºF. Cloudy skies will prevail today, but wind will be more tame, making for a more comfortable afternoon.

Tomorrow, big changes are on the way!