HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Hot and stormy, but quiet tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot-ober continues with another hot and steamy day in the upper 80s and 'feels like' temps in the low 90s. Onshore winds are friendlier, but are keeping it humid!

I'm also tracking a cold front in your 'Hot-ober' 31st forecast. This front will not cool us down—sorry not treat there! Still, rain returns to the forecast just in time to end our dry spell! Scattered showers and storms should be expected into the weekend, but I still think we'll have a break in the rain just in time for trick-or-treaters tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, shower overnight

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a safe Halloween!!!