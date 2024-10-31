HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Hot and stormy, but quiet tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Hot-ober continues with another hot and steamy day in the upper 80s and 'feels like' temps in the low 90s. Onshore winds are friendlier, but are keeping it humid!
I'm also tracking a cold front in your 'Hot-ober' 31st forecast. This front will not cool us down—sorry not treat there! Still, rain returns to the forecast just in time to end our dry spell! Scattered showers and storms should be expected into the weekend, but I still think we'll have a break in the rain just in time for trick-or-treaters tonight.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, shower overnight
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a safe Halloween!!!