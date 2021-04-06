Gusty winds and above normal temperatures today

CORPUS CHRISTI — There is a big dome of high pressure that is anchored to our southeast in the Gulf of Mexico. This will give us a southeasterly wind for the next several days and help to promote above normal temperatures in South Texas.

Deepening low pressure is moving through the central Plains this morning, along with a week surface cold front. That will tighten up our pressure gradient here in the Coastal Bend and result in very gusty winds around 20-30 MPH with gusts approaching 40 for some locations.

Outside of a very stray morning to early afternoon shower, given all the moisture riding off the Gulf, we stay mainly dry as our drought conditions worsen. Right now, the weather pattern is more in favor of above normal temperatures and either below normal or normal rainfall for the next 8-14 days.

Today: Warm and muggy with gusty winds…High: 83…Wind: SSE 20-30 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, muggy, mild and breezy…Low: 70…Wind: S 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Slightly less wind, much warmer and muggy…High: 88…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Getting hot, muggy and breezy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Wind picks up again, still warm and muggy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Weekend Outlook: Weak fronts stall north, warm and breezy…High’s: Upper 80s…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Rainfall Chances Next 7-Days: Slim to None, outside a stray shower.

Have a great day!

