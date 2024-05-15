Watch Now
Gulf humidity quickly returned to the Coastal Bend...and rain chances are not far behind

KRIS
48-hour rainfall accumulation forecast
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 16:33:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Humidity has quickly returned to the Coastal Bend on a gusty southeasterly breezy, so overnights will be humid and days sweltering. Also expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, with a hot and humid weekend in store.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect local rainfall totals of .25 to .75 inch Thursday through Friday
  • A south southeasterly breezy will gusty to near 30 mph
  • Heat indices of between 105 and 114 can be expected through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 24 mph

Thursday:
Partly cloudy, windy and very warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat indiex around 108 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 28 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 112 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Be prepared for extreme heat and humid over the next several days, especially if participating in or attending the Saturday Beach-to-Bay Marathon.

