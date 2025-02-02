Groundhog Day Forecast: Warm and sunny temperatures ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We're wrapping up the weekend with another warm and sunny day expected in our neighborhoods!

Warm temperatures will dominate the forecast for the remainder of the weekend into next week. High pressure settles in early next week, promoting sunshine as well as little to no rain. While we do have increased moisture sneaking back into the forecast, this moisture will play into the fog we are expecting to see Sunday night into Monday. It is possible to see some sea fog Sunday morning. The fog moving in overnight into Monday will be thick and dense, creating low visibility for driving conditions to a mile or less.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly clear skies with light winds, possible AM fog

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: SSW/SSE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, patchy fog returns after midnight

Temperature: Low 62°F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions, patchy fog in the AM

Temperature: High 83°F

Winds: S 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Sunday!