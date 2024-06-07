Watch Now
Great weekend forecast ahead for the Coastal Bend!

Yes, it's still hot-- but it'll feel a lot better.
Stefanie's WX 6-7-24
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 07, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! After a refreshing morning, we'll warm up quickly. Yes, it'll still be hot-- but it'll feel a lot better!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot temps, but less humidity
  • No heat alerts expected
  • A few t-showers early Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, less humid, and hot
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny & hot— great!
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!

