Great start to Memorial Day weekend

Mostly sunny and hot on Friday
KRIS 6 Weather
Posted at 6:32 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 08:57:03-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

As we kick off this holiday weekend, the morning brings yet another round of patchy fog to our inland communities. The morning is warm with temps in the 70s, and this afternoon will be sunny and humid just as it has the past few days. Be sure to keep cool this afternoon— 'feels like' temps will top out in the low to mid 90s again.

This weekend looks wonderful up until about Monday. Our persistent sunny weather pattern continues through Saturday with more clouds on Sunday. Unfortunately, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected Monday. Thanks to the scattered nature of the rain, this weekend still looks to be a good one! Please be safe if you're heading to the beach: check the beach flags, swim with a buddy, and wearing sunscreen SPF 30 or higher.

Have a fantastic holiday weekend!!

Hurricane Center

