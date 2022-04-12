Grab your raincoat for Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening Coastal Bend!

Tonight we are tracking the development of rain throughout Tuesday. The good news is that most people will get some rain! The less great news: rainfall accumulations don't look impressive right now and some storms that develop could become severe. Not to worry, your KRIS 6 Weather experts will stay on top of this forecast and keep you prepared for what's to come.

With that said, a few showers are expected to begin early Tuesday moring. This could mean a wet commute for most, as rain will be widespread. Throughout the late morning hours, storms should begin to develop in southwest parts of our viewing area, moving to the northeast through the day Tuesday. By afternoon, storms should become more isolated. Some neighborhoods could even get a peak of sunshine by early afternoon, but that will only help to keep storms going. Most of the activity should quiet by dinner time.

Despite a rainy forecast, temperatures should remain warm, with afternoon highs reaching the 80s. On Wednesday, temperatures will climb to the 90s even though a cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend. The front looks to come through dry and drop our relative humidities to less that 30% for inland areas. The dry conditions and gusty winds will bring about fire weather concerns. As of Monday night, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for our inland counties.

Have a great night!