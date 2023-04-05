Grab your raincoat!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Get out the raincoats, but leave the umbrella at home. Rain begins this morning as a cold front passes through the area. Gusty northeast winds will render umbrellas useless. Temperatures will be limited to the lower 80s and happen early in the afternoon before cooler air, clouds, and rain send temps downward.

Expect today's showers and thunderstorms to be an "appetizer" to the rain we're expecting on Thursday and Friday. Rain looks to wrap up by late Saturday. Between now and then, many parts of the Coastal Bend could pick up 2-4" of rainfall! This would make a significant dent in our drought conditions.

Thankfully, Easter Sunday is looking warm and dry! Expect a mix of sun and clouds for your festivities!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!