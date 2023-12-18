Gorgeous for now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

A chilly start, will transition to a warm and pleasant afternoon on this Monday! Expect high temperatures in the low to middle 70s today with abundant sunshine. We'll see a few more clouds in the sky today, and increasing cloudiness through the middle of the week. Moisture will return to the Coastal Bend, eventually lending enough to make for showers in our late-week and weekend forecast.

I'm tracking the timing of our next cold front very carefully. Right now, it looks as though the next front will arrive sometime on Christmas Eve or Christmas. This will bring rain over the weekend ahead of this front. I'll keep an eye on rain chances as we go through this week.

Have a marvelous Monday!