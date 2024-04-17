Watch Now
Gloomy, but no meaningful rainfall

Muggy, dreary conditions remain in the forecast
Stefanie's WX 4-17-24
Posted at 7:08 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 08:08:38-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! This morning started off with a few light sprinkles, but mostly something called 'virga' (rain that evaporates before reaching the ground).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Muggy again today
  • Afternoon 'feels like': 90s
  • Rain expected this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Overcast and muggy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Still overcast and humid
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!

