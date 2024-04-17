Gloomy, but no meaningful rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! This morning started off with a few light sprinkles, but mostly something called 'virga' (rain that evaporates before reaching the ground).
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Muggy again today
- Afternoon 'feels like': 90s
- Rain expected this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Overcast and muggy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Still overcast and humid
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful day!