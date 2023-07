CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Intense heat and humidity remains in the forecast with temperatures reaching the 100s by this afternoon. Heat alerts are in effect this afternoon until 8 p.m. this evening.

Disrespectful winds return this week with gusts reaching between 25 - 30 MPH.

We have a glimmer of hope in the forecast, as high pressure shifts West, we could see a stray shower in the Coastal Bend, possibly Sunday or Monday.

Stay Cool!