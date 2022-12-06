Watch Now
Getting hot, hot, hot!

Afternoon highs will return to the 80s once again with humid conditions
Clearing and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday
Skies will be mostly sunny today, with fair nights and sunny afternoons through Monday.
Clearing and Breezy Tonight, Mostly Sunny and Mild Sunday
Posted at 6:07 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 07:07:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Not so foggy this morning, but visibilities have been somewhat reduced across the area. It's best to still be cautious as you head out on your commute this morning.

This afternoon is going to be another hot one. 'Fake Summer' is here to stay this week. Expect another afternoon with high temperatures soaring into the lower 80s. Sunny and humid conditions remain in the forecast through the end of the week. A front will near our area on Friday, but will fall short of the Coastal Bend. Still, we should see a few showers Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. Rainfall will be modest.

1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019