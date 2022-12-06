Getting hot, hot, hot!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Not so foggy this morning, but visibilities have been somewhat reduced across the area. It's best to still be cautious as you head out on your commute this morning.

This afternoon is going to be another hot one. 'Fake Summer' is here to stay this week. Expect another afternoon with high temperatures soaring into the lower 80s. Sunny and humid conditions remain in the forecast through the end of the week. A front will near our area on Friday, but will fall short of the Coastal Bend. Still, we should see a few showers Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. Rainfall will be modest.