Get ready for our first 80ºF day!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!

Warm and windy today

Storms tonight, some strong

Disrespectful winds this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and windy.

Temperature: High 78°F

Winds: SE at 20 to 30 mph

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Some storms could be strong.

Temperature: Low 64°F

Winds: SE at 15-25 mph

Saturday: Morning t-showers, becoming partly cloudy and very windy.

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: NW at 15-25 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!