Get ready for our first 80ºF day!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warm and windy today
- Storms tonight, some strong
- Disrespectful winds this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy and windy.
Temperature: High 78°F
Winds: SE at 20 to 30 mph
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Some storms could be strong.
Temperature: Low 64°F
Winds: SE at 15-25 mph
Saturday: Morning t-showers, becoming partly cloudy and very windy.
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: NW at 15-25 mph
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!