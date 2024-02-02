Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Get ready for our first 80ºF day!

Tracking late night storms, warm temps, disrespectful winds this weekend
Stefanie's WX 2-2-24
Posted at 7:25 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 08:25:05-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Warm and windy today
  • Storms tonight, some strong
  • Disrespectful winds this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and windy.
Temperature: High 78°F
Winds: SE at 20 to 30 mph

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Some storms could be strong.
Temperature: Low 64°F
Winds: SE at 15-25 mph

Saturday: Morning t-showers, becoming partly cloudy and very windy.
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: NW at 15-25 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019