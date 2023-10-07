Get outside!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

We've made it to the weekend and the autumn weather has made it to us! Cloudy skies will prevail through the rest of tonight and the bulk of Saturday, but Sunday will be spectacular. Expect highs this weekend to be in the middle to upper 70s!

Disrespectful winds will be the only complaint this weekend. Winds across the region will be from the northeast at 15-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph at times. Expect the windiest conditions to be along the coast.

After this weekend's awesome weather, rain and warmth will return to the forecast by midweek. This opportunity for more beneficial rainfall will come as our next cold front approaches the Coastal Bend!

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!