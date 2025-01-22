Frozen mornings linger despite a slow warming trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Thsi morning was extra cold, but a slow warm-up is underway!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.

Freeze Warning until 11 a.m.

Bundle up, ya'll! Wednesday morning was by far the coldest of the season. This afternoon will offer a much needed warm-up, but the cold mornings aren't done yet. Be sure to protect the 4 P's through the rest of this week. Uninterrupted sunshine takes us to the low to middle 50s today. Clouds will return around sunset, helping to blanket in a bit of warmth overnight. Thursday's morning low temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer, thankfully. Friday morning will bring our last threat of freezing conditions; you can uncover your plants Friday afternoon !

This weekend will be cloudy, but temperatures will return to the 70s. Our next big weathermaker is a cold front arriving Sunday that will bring rain to our forecast (yes, liquid rain). Temperatures next week will stay pretty close to average.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 54ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer

Temperature: Low 37ºF

Winds: SE/N 5-10 mph

Thursday: More clouds and breezy

Temperature: High 58ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Have a warm Wednesday!