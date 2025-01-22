Frozen mornings linger despite a slow warming trend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Thsi morning was extra cold, but a slow warm-up is underway!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.
- Freeze Warning until 11 a.m.
Bundle up, ya'll! Wednesday morning was by far the coldest of the season. This afternoon will offer a much needed warm-up, but the cold mornings aren't done yet. Be sure to protect the 4 P's through the rest of this week. Uninterrupted sunshine takes us to the low to middle 50s today. Clouds will return around sunset, helping to blanket in a bit of warmth overnight. Thursday's morning low temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer, thankfully. Friday morning will bring our last threat of freezing conditions; you can uncover your plants Friday afternoon!
This weekend will be cloudy, but temperatures will return to the 70s. Our next big weathermaker is a cold front arriving Sunday that will bring rain to our forecast (yes, liquid rain). Temperatures next week will stay pretty close to average.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 54ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer
Temperature: Low 37ºF
Winds: SE/N 5-10 mph
Thursday: More clouds and breezy
Temperature: High 58ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Have a warm Wednesday!