From cool down to warm up!

Tuesday was a gloomy one for many across the Coastal Bend with overcast skies and chilly temperatures. Changes are on the way!

The cooldown is short-lived as we begin a warming trend for the second half of the week. By Wednesday afternoon, the sunshine will return and help most of us reach high temperatures in the upper 70s. On Thursday and Friday, windy conditions and temperatures in the middle to upper 80s will have conditions feeling more like summer! Another cold front arrives Saturday morning to sink temperatures once again for the weekend.

