Watch
Weather

Actions

From cool down to warm up!

Warm temps and humidity return
items.[0].videoTitle
Stefanie Lauber's forecast 12-7-21
Posted at 6:26 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 19:26:37-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Tuesday was a gloomy one for many across the Coastal Bend with overcast skies and chilly temperatures. Changes are on the way!

The cooldown is short-lived as we begin a warming trend for the second half of the week. By Wednesday afternoon, the sunshine will return and help most of us reach high temperatures in the upper 70s. On Thursday and Friday, windy conditions and temperatures in the middle to upper 80s will have conditions feeling more like summer! Another cold front arrives Saturday morning to sink temperatures once again for the weekend.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019